Cultural Centre launches new program for artists

A new Local Associated Artist Project organized by the Macao Cultural Centre (CCM) is recruiting one candidate and a supporting creative team. This program is designed to broaden the artist’s range, promoting and developing the performing arts over the next three years. CCM will provide a budget of up to two million patacas, aiming to encourage local artists to conceive artistic projects featuring a wider range of perspectives. Applications are open until January 4, 2022, with candidates shortlisted by February, and the final selection announced by April.