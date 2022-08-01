Cyclone Mulan sweeps near city, edges T8 minimum

Tropical Storm Mulan edged the threshold windspeed for Typhoon Signal No 8 and necessitated the signal to be issued for six hours.

At about 3 a.m. yesterday, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) announced that Signal No 8 would be issued at 7 a.m. It also warned about slight floods in low-lying parts of the city.

After five hours or so, the SMG announced that the signal would be replaced by Signal No 3, in consideration of the fact that the cyclone had made a landfall, and was weakening in terms of intensity, as well as departing from the Macau vicinity.

With that said, Signal No 8 was issued for exactly six hours.

No major damage was caused by the cyclone, with two incidents reported, related to falling concrete pieces and unsecured objects. The government has not received any reports on injuries. Some hotels hoisted safety nets to protect glass from any fly-away objects.

As many had to resume work after the lowering of Signal No 8, horn-honking from traffic jams could be heard in many residential areas across the city. Bus stops were also packed with prospective passengers trying to get to work.

Although the signal was lowered at 1 p.m., local banks decided not to reopen in the afternoon.

The cyclone brought intermittent heavy rainfall to the city. As of 5 p.m. yesterday, the city recorded precipitation levels that ranged from 24.8 millimeters at the Ka-Ho gauge, to 50 millimeters at the Sewage Treatment Plant gauge.

In terms of wind, the SMG pointed out that it had recorded 10-minute average sustained windspeed reaching the threshold of Signal No 8, which is 63 km/h, at two of the 14 meteorological gauges across the city.

The two gauges installed on the Amizade Bridge recorded windspeeds up to 63 km/h and 64.1 km/h yesterday.

Elaborating on the cyclone, the SMG highlighted that the system had a relatively weak structure, which explains the intermittent sunshine yesterday. However, as of midday, the city recorded rain exceeding 30 millimeters.

Slight floods of 0.15-meter depth were recorded in the morning across the Inner Harbour District.

CE thanks civil protection teamís diligence

During the duration of the Typhoon Signal No 8, the Civil Protection Operation Center was activated. As usual, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng visited the center and issued orders.

In addition, the head of the government expressed his appreciation on the team’s hard work.

“Following last month’s tropical cyclone and the past Covid-19 outbreak, here comes another cyclone,” said Ho. “For your hard work, I express my appreciation.”

Furthermore, Ho added that the civil protection structure is well-experienced in tropical cyclone situations and has contingencies for various conditions. He believed that the necessary work could be conducted with precision.