Daily border crossing cap extended again for three months

The daily border crossing cap between Macau and Zhuhai at the Border Gate and Qingmao Border will be extended for three more months from Feb. 1 to April 30. Common travelers will be allowed to make a return crossing per day, regardless of which of the two border checkpoints is used. Border-crossing students and accompanying parents will be allowed to conduct two return crossings per day. Hengqin, Wanzai and Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge will not enforce a similar restriction.

Mainland CNY domestic travel returns to 87% of pre-Covid level

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has announced that during the past Lunar New Year holiday, there were 308 million domestic tourist trips nationwide, a year-on-year increase of 23.1% and returning to 88.6% of the same period in 2019. Revenue from domestic tourism was 375.843 billion Chinese yuan, a year-on-year increase of 30% and equating to 73.1% of the same holiday period in 2019. The revenue of hotels and inns increased 16.4% and 30.6% year-on-year respectively, recovering to 73.4% and 79.9% of the same holiday period in 2019.

Girl rescued after carbon monoxide intoxication

A 13-year-old girl has been rescued and sent to the private Kiang Wu Hospital after being reported unwell during her shower, the Fire Services Bureau (CB) has reported. Upon arrival at the girl’s residence in Le Cité in Areia Preta, paramedics were told that she was feeling dizzy. Paramedics found a laceration on her nose bridge, which was also bleeding. After inspection, CB officers saw a gas water heater installed in the bathroom and tested 341PPM of carbon dioxide in the room. The culprit is suspected to be a wrongly installed water heater.