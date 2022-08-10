Daily gaming revenues recovering: Bernstein

Average daily gaming revenue generated by the Macau SAR gaming sector recovered to MOP36 million (US$4.5 million) last week, channel checks carried out by brokerage Sanford C. Bernstein indicate. Overall, local casinos raked in a total of MOP250 million between August 1 and 7, with an average daily revenue of MOP36 million. The figure represents a recovery from last month as the city faced its largest outbreak, causing casinos to close for 10 days as part of the city’s measure to deter the spread of Covid-19. Entries and exits of the city also recovered to some 6,400 last week, a surge compared to the 734 border crossings in the week prior.

Construction workers daily wage at MOP795

The average daily wage of construction workers increased by 1.0% quarter-to-quarter to MOP795 in the second quarter of 2022. The average daily wages of local workers (MOP976) and non-resident workers (MOP719) increased by 0.8% and 0.5% respectively. In terms of main occupations, the average daily wages of air-conditioning mechanics (MOP973), welders (MOP850) and electricians and electrical workers (MOP863) rose by 8.0%, 3.3% and 2.3% respectively quarter-to-quarter, while the wages of bricklayers and plasterers (MOP755), concrete formwork carpenters (MOP746) and structural iron erectors (MOP766) fell by 2.8%, 2.1% and 1.6% respectively.

Land Transport Plan consultation to end Aug. 22

Following the city’s recovery from the recent Covid-19 outbreak, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) has announced that the consultation period for the Land Transport (2021-2030) Plan has been extended, with its end date postponed to August 22. The originally planned three sessions of trade-oriented and public consultation will also resume. The first session will be held tomorrow and accommodate only associations and public utility entities. The remaining two sessions will target members of the public and be held this coming Sunday and next Thursday.