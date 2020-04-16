Dates for kindergarten admission interviews announced

Children starting kindergarten education this year will participate in their admission interviews between May 2 and June 7, the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) announced yesterday at the government’s daily press conference. Parents should be aware of their children’s interview appointments, which will be announced by schools between April 24 and 27.

The DSEJ, represented by Wong Ka Ki, Chief of the Department of Education, yesterday reminded parents to become familiar with the rules and regulations issued by the schools to which they have applied. They are also reminded to bring along all required documents to the interview at the correct time and date.

Admission results will be announced on June 15. Parents must confirm admission between June 15 and 17. Registrations for official intakes will be conducted from June 18 to 20. Those for stand-by intakes will take place from June 22 to July 4. From June 24, parents can apply for other kindergartens.

The education regulator requires all stakeholders at the interview to wear a facemask for health reasons. Children doing the interviews are also included in this requirement. Some experts have reportedly opposed requiring kids under the age of three to wear facemasks as it may cause suffocation.

When asked whether schools have the right to refuse an interview if kids are not wearing a mask, the education official said that details on that arrangement would be announced later.

Many parents are concerned with the time and arrangements in place for school resumption. When asked about the matter, the education official said that the bureau is planning ahead. Once the plan is ready, details will be announced.

He was also asked whether cross-boundary students should return to Macau as no precise date for school resumption has been announced so far. He said that the arrangement is part of the bureau’s contingency, which is now being planned. Details will be announced once ready.

He noted that in the course of communications, parent representatives have been kept in the loop. However, he did not disclose how many parent representatives there are.

A journalist disclosed that Pui Ching Middle School has announced that no refunds for tuition fees covering the school suspension period would be offered to parents of its students. The education official was asked for the number of schools that have refused to refund their students.

The education official noted that only non-network schools, which are schools not covered by government’s free-education scheme, will have such a problem, but did not disclose an exact number.

One more patient recovers

As the city marked its seventh day without a new Covid-19 infection yesterday, the Health Bureau announced the 16th recovered patient of the city.

The recovered patient is the city’s 28th case of Covid-19 infection. He is an 18-year-old local resident who departed from his studies in the U.K. on March 20 and arrived in Macau two days later. Following the health measure in force at that time, he was sent to the Treasure Hotel for quarantine.

On March 24, he tested positive for Covid-19. With pneumonia diagnosed on March 25, his diagnosis was confirmed.

He was hospitalized for 23 days and was discharged yesterday, under the condition of three separate negative tests conducted on April 10, 12 and 14. Like previous recovered patients, he is now undergoing a recovery quarantine period at the Public Health Clinical Center.

Residents return in time for e-vouchers

On Tuesday, 7,200 Macau residents entered the city, with 6,700 exiting. Compared with the previous day, both figures rose, the former by 10.9% and the latter by 16.1%.

It was the first day for e-voucher collection. The scheme is effective for local residents only. Despite the increase in entry by local residents, the Public Security Police Force, which handles border controls for the city, did not make an explicit connection between the circumstances.

On the other hand, the new flight boarding requirements announced by the government on Tuesday covers Macau residents trying to fly back in, the Health Bureau clarified.