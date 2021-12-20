Decorations | 2021 Gov’t announces outstanding individuals, entities

Yesterday, the government announced it would award the Decoration of Honour – Golden Lotus to Kiang Wu Hospital and Chui Sai Cheong.

A statement was released to accompany the announcement of the Decorations, Medals and Certificates of Merit awarded for 2021 by the MSAR. In it were 22 names put forward on the recommendations from the Committee of Nomination of Medals and Honorary Titles.

The Medal of Merit – Professions was awarded to State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicine (University of Macau) and State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicines (Macau University of Science and Technology). The Medal of Merit – Education was awarded to Rui Paulo da Silva Martins, who has been the University of Macau’s vice-rector since September 1997.

The Medal of Merit – Sports was awarded to Jugo Kuok Kin Hang, who won the first bronze medal for Macau at the People’s Republic of China’s 14th National Games.

The Medal for Distinguished Service – Medal for Community Service will be awarded to the Macau Association of Mutual Help of Myanmar Overseas Chinese.

The award ceremony for the Decorations, Medals and Certificates of Merit will be held in late January 2022. LV