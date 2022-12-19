Delicious Festive Season in Style

‘Tis the time to be merry as the holiday season brings an endless bout of fun parties, plenty of mulled wines, and gourmet feasts to indulge in across the city. In light of the impending holiday season, it is time to start planning for festive celebrations at both MGM properties with an array of lavish delicacies to cater for every year-end celebration in style.

Situated at the festively dressed Grande Praça of MGM MACAU, the French brasserie Aux Beaux Arts, best known for its classic and sophisticated French delicacies, serves a 5-course dinner set on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and a remarkable 6-course dinner on New Year’s Eve. Guests can also opt for special brunches on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. A lavish festive celebration has just started. Grill 58 at MGM COTAI is serving a Teppanyaki omakase menu on Christmas and New Year’s Eve. This menu features the finest seasonal ingredients with a highlight of premium caviar and Japanese Matsutake. It also offers festive prix-fixe grill dinner menus on both Christmas Eve as well as a celebratory brunch on Christmas Day.

The holiday meal is more than just a time to eat. It’s also an opportunity to get together with the people you love and celebrate all the blessings of the year. Christmas lunch and dinner buffets at Coast at MGM COTAI and Rossio at MGM MACAU offer a broad variety of delicacies from around the globe, from fresh-out-the-oven festive roasts, and traditional Christmas desserts to fresh seafood, which is perfect for any gathering.

Don’t forget to reserve a bit of space for sweet tooth cravings. Pastry Bar at MGM MACAU and Anytime at MGM COTAI brings a selection of festive desserts and savories, alongside a vivid series of Christmas-themed desserts, Swiss traditional Cheese Fondue, Coco Bomb, and more. These desserts are all meticulously crafted with seasonal ingredients and flavors to sweeten up the holidays.

To boost holiday cheer and fun, kids may unleash their creativity at the Gingerbread Cookie Decorating Workshop at Anytime on December 24, 25 and January 1. Together, parents and kids can decorate gingerbread with colorful candy toppings, creating their very own edible masterpiece while also sharing some precious time with each other.

