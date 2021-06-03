Dementia risks can be reduced by a change of lifestyle: SSM

The Health Bureau (SSM) and the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) have jointly launched online training sessions to raise public awareness on the lifestyle changes that may reduce the risk of dementia. Considering Macau’s rapidly aging population and the fact that dementia is more common as people grow older, the SSM and the IAS have resolved to provide a program of assistance and education for the city’s elderly residents and their caregivers.

In a statement released yesterday, the two bureaus cited a study published in an international medical journal that found that 40% of the risk factors for dementia can be reduced through the adoption of a better lifestyle.

“Practicing a healthy lifestyle can lower the risk of developing dementia, and thus prevent dementia,” the statement added.

In view of such promising findings, the two bureaus organized four online training sessions for patients diagnosed with dementia over the past few days. The digital courses were attended by over 50 alliances and almost 200 representatives from related associations in the city.

The training course begins with an introduction of Macau’s dementia policy, a dementia 101 and the concept of building an inclusive society. The course is intended to help alliance members learn more about dementia and encourage them to embark on community works to help those in need.

The authorities also urged the public to avoid stigmatizing people with dementia, and encourage them to engage in closer interactions with patients.