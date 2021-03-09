Demographics | Total population stands at over 683,000

Macau’s total population at the end of last year was 683,100, representing an increase of 300 compared to end

-September 2020 and a year-on-year growth of 3,500.

According to data from the Statistics and Census Service, the city’s population continued to age, with the aging ratio rising to 97.1 percent. For the whole year, a total of 5,545 live births were delivered, down by 434 year-on-year.

Local population, excluding non-resident workers and non-local students living in Macau, increased by 1.6% year-on-year to 564,100.

The number of non-residents workers plunged to 177,663 at end-2020, a decrease of 18,875 year-on-year, with those engaged in hospitality activities dropping by the largest amount.

Workers in the hotels, restaurants and similar establishments dropped by 10,193 to 44,555, while those working in the construction sector went down by 2,403 to 26,984,

The drop could be attributed to the pandemic outbreak which caused layoffs from different employers due to the economic downturn.

Last year, the number of new arrivals from mainland China with a one-way permit reduced by 784 year-on-year to 2,973, with those coming from Guangdong Province falling by 491 to 2,110. The number of individuals granted right of abode decreased by 237 year-on-year to 730 in 2020. LV