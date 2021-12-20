Deputy head of Liaison Office removed from post

Yao Jian, deputy head of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macau, has been removed from his post, Xinhua stated in a report that announced the appointment and removal of officials. The report did not include the reasons for his removal. The 59-year-old official was one of the Liaison Office’s deputy directors, taking the role at the Office in 2014. He was previously the director of the Ministry of Commerce’s communications office.

Tropical cyclone Rai ‘closer than expected’

Tropical cyclone Rai is expected to gradually turn northward, entering the 800 kilometers alert zone of Macau today, and the Tropical cyclone signal No.1 will be issued as appropriate. Rai is expected to weaken this afternoon. As the track of the cyclone is closer to Macau than expected, its associated rain and cloud band will affect Macau until tomorrow, the weather bureau has forecasted. Due to the overlapping effect of the astronomically high tide and a certain level of storm surge caused by Rai, flooding is expected in the Inner Harbor tonight.

The maximum flooding level is expected to be below 0.5 meter. A Blue Storm Surge warning was issued last night.

Mainland, Macau to deepen judicial exchanges

China’s Supreme People’s Court (SPC) on Friday signed a document with the Macau government promoting judicial and legal exchange and cooperation. The cooperation agreement, signed in Zhuhai, Guangdong, will help promote the coordination of rules, regulations, and mechanisms between both sides. It will also establish a comprehensive business dispute resolution mechanism, and boost integrated development of information technology and legal system, the SPC said on Saturday. The SPC also expressed the hope that the SAR will serve as a bridge to Portuguese-speaking countries and regions.