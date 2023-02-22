Despite popularity, San Ma Lo footpath unlikely to be repeated soon

Despite strong popularity, the pedestrian-only concept for Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro is unlikely to be repeated in the near future, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) said yesterday.

Leong Wai Man, president of the IC and acting president of the Cultural Affairs Committee, disclosed this at a press conference after yesterday’s committee meeting.

The event was popular among the public, with members at yesterday’s meeting also expressing strong support for the event, according to Leong and committee Member Wu Cho Kit. Committee members emphasized that the event had “revived the road.”

When repeatedly questioned by the press, Leong assured that “for the time being, there are no plans in the short term to re-organize Strolling on Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro,” being the official name of the event.

If the event returns, the form or some elements may be changed, the cultural official noted. For example, she said, the concept may be staged in other areas instead of on Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro – colloquially referred to San Ma Lo. While it is possible that the event may return to San Ma Lo, certain elements, such as performances, may be scrapped.

Regarding criticisms that the event was more oriented towards business than culture – as it was initiated by the IC rather than the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) – Leong recapped that the bureau’s intention was to leverage the festive season to attract people into older districts.

She admitted that criticisms of the lack of culturally-informative features had been received after the first three days of the event. In response, during the last two days that overlapped with the weekend, the bureau added explanatory boards near key buildings and extended the opening hours of the Tak Seng Pawnshop Museum, in addition to adding all-day docent services at the museum.

“The docent tours attracted over 3,000 participants, 30 times the number of participants on regular weekends,” Leong disclosed.

She also boasted that the event managed to bring San Ma Lo into the limelight.

Wu said that committee members reminded the IC to invite opinions from a diverse range of people.

Committee members also conveyed public opinions to the IC on suggestions for better planning and ways to provide education on the road’s history. Wu said committee members suggested that the IC survey businesses operating on the road about their history, “as some of them have operated for over 50 years and their own culture.” Some committee members also suggested the IC learn from other pedestrian areas outside of Macau.

The committee also discussed the evaluation process concerning the fourth batch of historic realty. When asked about the timetable, Leong said it did not exist yet, but the bureau would aim to conclude the evaluation mid-year.

The committee also supported the proposal to not acquire a historic structure currently for sale. According to the Cultural Heritage Protection Law, the government has priority purchase rights when such structures are for sale, although exercising these rights is not mandatory.

Three of the former shipyards at Lai Chi Vun district in Coloane will likely be opened this year after reconstruction, Leong said.