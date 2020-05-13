DICJ leadership to change hands

The office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance has confirmed that Paulo Martins Chan will leave his post as director of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) at the end of this month.

Chan is stepping down from the helm of the DICJ to return to the Public Prosecutions Office (MP).

The move, first reported by Macau Business, comes at Chan’s request, the government has said.

Chan has served as head of the DICJ since December 2015, and his secondment was extended last year for another year, until December 2020. Chan’s decision shortens his tenure by a total of seven months.

While Chan’s successor has not yet been officially announced, Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong has stated that this will be announced in due course.

Macau Business has suggested that Adriano Marques Ho, a current advisor to Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, would be chosen to replace Chan heading the DICJ. According to the same source, Ho is to take office as early as June.

Ho’s experience and previous job positions make him a strong candidate.

Working as an advisor to the Office of the Secretary for Security since 2014, he gained notoriety when he headed the Macau branch of China’s National Central Bureau of Interpol for six years between 2004 and 2010. After that, he took a post as head of the Judiciary Police (PJ) Criminal Investigation Department for a period of two years, until being appointed to head PJ’s Gaming and Economic Crimes Investigation Department.

Ho has extensive experience in the field as he has been representing the Security office in meetings for a year, held by the DICJ where all gaming operators and the security sector discuss topics related to casinos security measures. In this capacity he has acted as the link between the DICJ, the gaming operators and the security forces.

Macau Daily Times yesterday contacted Chan who confirmed that he is leaving the DICJ but deferred any comment for a later occasion.