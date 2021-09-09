DICJ ready for gaming restructure, 14 new officials sworn in

The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) swore in 14 new officials yesterday in a bid to finalize the restructuring of the gaming industry watchdog ahead of the new gaming concessions tender.

A new deputy-director, two department chiefs, and twelve division heads have been installed “to cope with the new format of the gaming industry and changes in the regulatory model to promote a healthy development of the gaming industry in Macau,” the bureau stated in a press release.

Director Adriano Marques Ho presided over the ceremony, having expressed his desire that the new officials, chosen for their professional experience and abilities, will help the DICJ to fulfill its responsibilities, namely the inspection work and how it intersects with the application of information technology for inspection, human resource management, and adjustment of new gaming laws and regulations, among other aspects.

Ho also noted that this restructuring will give the DICJ additional work capacity and efficiency: benefits that will also come through future internal adjustments in individual departments.

Back in June, the Executive Council (ExCo) completed draft administrative regulations concerning the structure and operation of the bureau, with a bid to strengthen the government’s supervision of the gaming industry.

To that end, the ExCo amended the Administrative Regulation No. 34/2003, which was promulgated in the early stages solely as the city’s gaming license commenced.

The ExCo said back then that it will ramp up the number of DICJ’s supervisory employees from the current 192 to 459. RM