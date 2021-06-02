DICJ to ramp up manpower 

The Executive Council (ExCo) has completed draft administrative regulations concerning the structure and operation of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), with a bid to strengthen the government’s supervision of the gaming industry.

To that end, the ExCo amended the Administrative Regulation No. 34/2003, which was promulgated in the early stages solely as the city’s gaming license commenced.

Considering the increase in Macau’s gaming venues, the ExCo will be ramping up the number of DICJ’s supervisory employees from the current 192 to 459. The hiring will be conducted progressively in phases.

In addition, the ExCo has decided to enlist another deputy director to strengthen the bureau’s planning and coordination capabilities. The DICJ will carry out restructuring across its departments, with some departments merging and the addition of new departments.

These administrative regulations took effect on June 19.

Meanwhile, the ExCo also announced that aspiring civil servants will soon be required to pay around MOP300 to sign up for the civil service entry exam. The final amount will be decided by the Chief Executive, ExCo announced.

Secretary for Administration and Justice and spokesperson of the ExCo Cheong Weng Chon emphasized that this move is designed to reduce the waste of public resources, as there have been some applicants who registered for the exam and did not show up.

Those who face financial hardship may be exempted from this payment. The exam fee will also be refunded to the applicants if the exam is cancelled.

The ExCo stated that the government would implement a set of facilitation measures to shorten the civil servant recruitment period, including hosting special exams to fill up specific vacancies and extending the validity period of the exam results to five years from the current three years.

On the same day, the ExCo also announced two other regulations to improve the operation of the Unitary Police Service and incorporate 10 new substances into the current Anti-Drug Law.