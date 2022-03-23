Different places should adopt targeted Covid-19 prevention: Chinese expert

A leading Chinese epidemiologist said that it is essential for China to stick to its dynamic zero-Covid approach in the face of mounting anti-epidemic pressure both at home and abroad. Liang Wannian, head of the Covid-19 response expert panel under the National Health Commission, told a press conference yesterday that basic facts and conditions in the country “underpin the country’s dynamic zero-Covid approach, and China is capable of implementing the policy.” The expert also said different localities should be encouraged to adopt targeted prevention and control measures tailored to their respective conditions to bring the epidemic under control with minimal cost to society. He further noted that the essence of targeted prevention and control lies in a swift and effective response.

Ho vows full support for newly-appointed national security advisers

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng this week vowed full support for the work of national security advisers to the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macau SAR. The State Council appointed Fu Ziying as national security affairs adviser to the committee, as well as Zheng Xincong and Yin Shuhua as national security technical advisers to the committee. Ho welcomed the appointments, saying the government would, in strict accordance with the Constitution of China and the Basic Law, jointly perform the constitutional responsibility of safeguarding national security, and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests as well as the long-term prosperity and stability of the region. Fu serves as director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, while Zheng is the deputy director of the office.

Annual road tax payment deadline till March 31

The annual road tax payment is set to expire on March 31, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) has reminded citizens in a statement. As for this year, and following the regulations recently approved, no road tax stamp will be levied or placed at a visible point of the vehicle. According to data disclosed by the DSAT from a total of over 240,000 motor vehicles, some 184,255 have already settled their road tax for 2022 as of March 21. Of those, 108,640 (58.9%) have made this payment through electronic means without the need to go to DSAT service points. The Bureau notes that these results are positive and satisfactory following the purpose of simplification and government electronation for the reduction of bureaucratic procedures.