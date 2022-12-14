Digital medical certificate to be issued to Covid-19 patients

To avoid overwhelming medical services, digital medical certificates will be issued to Covid-19 patients, the Health Bureau (SSM) announced yesterday in a copy of the new guidelines.

While explaining the decision, the SSM reiterated in a statement that it “expects a significant number of Covid-19 positive [results] within a short period of time amid the city entering the transitional period of disease prevention and control.”

To obtain the certificate, a person who tests positive will first be required to undergo evaluations on the SSM evaluation platform. A message will then be sent to the positive cases with a link to download the certificate.

The certificate will allow up to five days of sick leave.

On the sixth day, should a patient still be testing positive, another certificate supplying two additional days of sick leaves will be generated.

A QR code will be included on the certificate for verification purposes.

Following the seven days of Covid-19 leave, a declarant will not be able to obtain another such certificate within the following 90 days. Medical facilities should be approached, should further medical needs arise.

The SSM appeals to all private entities to consider the digital certificate as valid as a physical certificate.

As reported by Chinese Internet portal Sina – citing media outlet People’s Daily – Academician Li Lanjuan of the Chinese Academy of Engineering emphasized that asymptomatic positive cases should not be considered patients. She also appealed to the public to not fear these people.

On Sunday, the city recorded 382 positive cases, the highest daily tally so far. AL