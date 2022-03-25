Diplomacy talk to kick off MUST 22nd anniversary celebrations

A public lecture on diplomacy featuring Singapore’s former ambassador to the UN and other speakers will be held on March 25 to begin the 22nd anniversary celebrations of the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST).

The lecture will be held in person on the MUST campus in Taipa from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with a Zoom livestream available for members of the public. The public lecture, held in English, will feature Professor Kishore Mahbubani, Former President of the UN Security Council and Former Singapore Ambassador to UN, as well as Hao Yufan, Distinguished Professor at MUST and Presidential Chair Professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (Shenzhen), alongside Professor Jiang Shixue of MUST.

Another key forum, titled Building a Sustainable Future: Post-pandemic Life in the Greater Bay Area and Beyond, will be held on the morning of March 28, featuring academics and scholars from U.S. and Hong Kong universities.

On the morning of March 26, the university will host a forum to discuss innovation engineering, featuring Professor Ching W. Tang, a member of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering, Professor Wing-Huen Ip of the Academia Sinica in Taiwan, Chair Professor Tong Zhang of the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Hong Kong and Professor Kang Zhang, a computational media and arts academic at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou), alongside other speakers.

On the morning of March 27, after inaugurating its Faculty of Innovation Engineering, MUST will host a forum on interdisciplinary research and the future of higher education.

The full lineup of events and livestream links are available on MUST’s website. AL