Discussing ‘10+7’ days of quarantine with Beijing: CE

Yesterday morning, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng revealed that his government is in discussion with Chinese agencies on the possible further shortening of quarantine-upon-arrival.

On the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the Seac Pai Van Health Centre, the head of the government was asked whether there would be good news on the further relaxation of quarantine or other disease control measures.

Several countries around the world, such as the UK, Thailand, Japan and Korea, have lifted entry ban and relaxed quarantine requirements. For example, regardless of vaccination condition, no travelers entering the UK need to present Covid-19 test results or be quarantined.

Currently, foreign citizens – except Portuguese citizens who have visited no country other than Macau, Portugal, Hong Kong or mainland China in the 21 preceding days – are barred from entering Macau.

Answering reporters’ questions, Ho pointed to the fact that four mainland cities adopted the pilot program of “10+7” mode of quarantine last month, involving 10 days of hotel quarantine and seven at home.

Emphasizing that the mainland is reviewing the practicality and risks of the policy, he said he believes it would become a trend. He also pledged that Macau will strive to obtain permission to adopt the model after mainland China concludes its review. He did not even rule out the probability of adopting a more progressive “7+7” model of quarantine.

“I hope it can be achieved during the summer holidays,” Ho said.

Meanwhile, some Chinese YouTuber has claimed that immigration normalization between Macau and Hong Kong will occur in August.

Commenting on the matter, Ho said he was aware of the rumors but added that “[I] don’t even know about that.” He said the matter will be handled by the health and security agencies if it is approved.

Japan’s request for reciprocity “unfair”

He also commented on the fact that Tokyo has implemented tighter entry restrictions on Macau residents in its foreign tourist entry scheme, compared to the policies of Taiwan, Hong Kong and mainland China.

Japan will resume accepting foreign tourists from this Friday.

Macau was assigned to the yellow group under the scheme, signaling that its residents are required to have received three doses of the vaccine in order to get quarantine waiver upon entering in Japan. In contrast, those from the other three Chinese-speaking jurisdictions do not have the same requirement.

Ho said that Tokyo and Macau have always been in discussion over the matter. He was made aware that Tokyo wants Macau to lift the entry ban and quarantine requirement on Japanese citizens trying to enter Macau. He added that Tokyo did not make the categorization with reference to disease control measures and their effectiveness.

Ho believes that Tokyo’s request is unfair.

He added that for the time being, Portuguese citizens who have not travelled to locations other than Macau, Hong Kong, mainland China or Portugal are allowed to enter Macau without need for any prior application.

In contrast to Japan, however, Portuguese entrants will be quarantined for two weeks upon arrival in Macau, with another week following the two during which they must conduct self-management of their state of health. In addition, during the week they are not permitted to travel to mainland China. The arrangement is colloquially referred to as the “14+7” model of quarantine.

Ho pledged that his government will further evaluate the probability of accepting entrants from more places as the pandemic subsides.

New healthcare facility opens in Coloane

The Seac Pai Van Health Centre was officially opened yesterday morning by Ho and Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong. The new facility will replace the Health Service Post at the same district.

Measuring 5,600 square meters in total floor area, the new facility has been designed to serve between 30,000 and 40,000 residents. It will mainly provide healthcare services, diabetic out-patient services and special out-patient services, among other medical services.

In future, traditional Chinese medicine and dental services will also be available.

With the new facility in Seac Pai Van, the city will have a total of nine health centers and two health service posts, equating to a service point in three square kilometers. Pulmonologist Alvis Lo, director of Health Bureau, described this as “achieving health coverage of the total population.”