Diversely-incorporated association to foster Macau-Zhuhai talent

The Macau-Zhuhai Talent Development and Promotion Association has recently been inaugurated. It aims to contribute to the economic and social development of the two cities to help raise their national profile.

The association has been incorporated with higher education institutions, research entities, professional groups and companies.

Local business icon Liu Chak Wan is the founding president of the association.

Liu highlighted the government’s developmental directions of Big Health, modern financial services and cutting-edge technology as Macau’s solution for economic diversification. As all of these directions are talent-oriented, the association will spare no effort in nurturing professionals.

Meanwhile, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong U, said at the inauguration ceremony that Macau and Zhuhai will have even closer ties in six key aspects, such as partaking of resources, co-establishment of collaborative platforms and co-organizing of activities.

She added that the input from non-governmental sectors will be beneficial to the progress of the collaborations and to diversification of communication channels, while serving the two cities more effectively.

Co-president of the association, Tang Tao, announced that there are more than 6,000 Macau-invested companies registered in Zhuhai, which have gathered a significant number of domestic and foreign talents. AL