DIVERSIFICATION & SUSTAINABILITY | Melco pays tribute to beauty and fragility of the Sea in 海洋LA MER exhibition

Celebrating the sea and highlighting the urgent need to protect it for future generations through the company’s global Sustainability initiatives, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has unveiled the groundbreaking multimedia art exhibition 海洋LA MER between July 16 and October 31, at one of Macau’s most iconic venues, the Dancing Water Theater, City of Dreams. As the Special Exhibition of Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2021, 海洋LA MER is under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Government of Macao Special Administrative Region and Secretariat for Economy and Finance of the Government of the Macao SAR and supported by Cultural Affairs Bureau and Macao Government Tourism Office.

The exhibition, which forms part of Melco’s efforts contributing to the city’s cultural development and diversification, draws together a collection of leading artists and explorers to pay tribute to the beauty, sensuality, inspiration and fragility of the sea and its inhabitants through a series of innovative installations. On July 28, Mr. Clarence Chung, Board Director of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Mr. Kevin Benning, Senior Vice President, Property General Manager of Studio City welcomed guests of honor to the exhibition’s opening ceremony, including Ms. Lo Hou Chi, Advisor of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government; Mr. Sun Yaohua, Assistant Director of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Ms. Mok Ian Ian, Director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; and Mr. Cheng Wai Tong, Acting Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office of the Macao SAR Government.

LA MER by Ange Leccia is a video work in which the artist records the endless movement of the waves as they emerge and then crash onto the beach. Through Leccia’s unusual perspective, viewers are invited to contemplate the rhythm, colors and relentlessly shifting shapes of the sea, demonstrating why it has been a source of inspiration for artists since the beginning of time.

W/AV/E by Thomas Roussel sees the acclaimed French composer use music and Artificial Intelligence to immerse the audience in a constantly changing audiovisual seascape. Roussel wrote and recorded the score with an orchestra in Paris, with musical segments which are activated and transformed by real-time oceanographic data collected in the Pacific Ocean to create an ever-evolving symphony. A collective of artists crafted the visual illustrations from digital recordings of around 35,000 marine species.

SEPHIROTHIC FLOWER by Makoto Azuma chronicles the avant-garde Japanese flower artist’s journey to the depths of the ocean. Having previously sent flowers into the Arctic and outer space, this installation follows the artist as he joins an underwater research team to take a bouquet of flowers 1,000 metres down to the bottom of Japan’s Suruga Bay.

In OCEANS by Franco Dragone, the legendary artistic director uses the staging and machinery of the Dancing Water Theater to create a dramatic spectacle that combines baroque performance with modern technology. Addressing the issue of marine pollution, the poignant work draws attention to the destruction of the ocean environment and shows how its beauty hides a manmade monstrosity.

In addition, City of Dreams is also hosting a series of activities and events allowing visitors the opportunity to deepen their appreciation of the sea and to make a meaningful contribution towards its protection. The LA MER Film Festival turns the spotlight on a selection of the greatest movies inspired by the sea, from arthouse films and documentaries to big-budget blockbusters, such as The Big Blue, Finding Nemo and Life of Pi.

The House of Dancing Water Underwater Discoveries, meanwhile, gives guests the opportunity to see Macau’s most famous artistic extravaganza from the perspective of the show’s divers, revealing the secret design of the underwater stage and the skills required to control its submerged mechanisms.

Visitors can also connect with the oceans spiritually at the Flow Body Mindfulness classes. Led by the Head of Performer Wellness from The House of Dancing Water and featuring music composed by Thomas Roussel inspired by sounds of the sea, the guided session allows participants to clear their minds, stay positive and progress towards a state of wellness.

In SEA x ART Forum, freediver Wang Aolin, the first person from China to descend to a subaquatic depth of 100m, and underwater photographer Uncle J share their unique experiences below the waves, and how they relate to the fields of art and sustainability.

Melco has committed to reaching zero emissions and zero waste by 2030. Part of this program is the company’s fight against Single Use Plastics. In the last few years, Melco has implemented actions that save 244,000 plastic bottles and 9.5 tonnes of plastic yearly in food and beverage operations by adopting biodegradable alternatives.