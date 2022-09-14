Docomomo to launch guidebook on Macau’s modern architecture

The urbanism and architecture research center in Macau – Docomomo Macau – will launch a guidebook on Macau’s modern architecture.

The publication, “Macau Modern Architecture – Walking Guide,” will feature the most significant and iconic examples of twentieth century modern architecture, and aims to guide readers during city walks to observe those examples of this characteristic architectural style in situ.

The book launch will occur tomorrow, September 15, and with it a series of concurrent talks will explore the topic in depth.

The inaugural event will host a roundtable conversation with Professor Agnes Lam (University of Macau), Architect Christine Choi (President of Architects Association of Macau), and Chan Shui Wing (Macau Historian) as invited guests.

Docomomo Macau will moderate the talk and will focus on the topic of Modern Heritage and Identity Issues.

This event will be held September 15, at 7 p.m. at Pin-to bookstore – Rua de Coelho do Amaral, 47.

Following this first session, a second event themed Modern heritage relevance in the framework of current city policies, will occur October 6, also at 7 p.m. but this time at Portuguese Bookshop (Livraria Portuguesa).

The whole series is comprised of five events all under the theme of Macau’s Modern Architecture. The last three sessions are planned to occur from December this year to April 2023, at dates and times to be announced.

The book comprises a selection of buildings grouped into eight sectors, each one corresponding to a proposed walking tour.

With the guidebook, Docomomo Macau aims to call people’s attention to some of these buildings which the group claims are under threat by contemporary and cost-effective architectural forms.

For Docomomo Macau, this type of architecture has a role in the city’s heritage and in telling the story of the development of Macau and its influences and should be preserved as part of the city’s identity, which is the goal of the guide itself.