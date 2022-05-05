Domestic violence doubles to 81 cases in 2021

Macau has recorded 81 cases of suspected domestic violence in 2021, an increase of over 100% compared to data from 2020, when 38 cases were recorded.

According to the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS), reasons for the increase include more time spent with family members during the pandemic, additional pressure on parents in the education of their children and increased conflict between spouses relating to the education of their children.

In the “2021 Annual Report of the Central System for the Registration of Domestic Violence Cases,” of the suspected cases of domestic violence in 2021, 38 were cases of marital violence, 30 of violence against children, six of violence between family members, six of violence against the elderly and one of violence against a disabled person.

Regarding the types of acts of domestic violence, the report revealed that that they were mainly cases of physical violence, amounting to 53 cases (65.4%). Eight were cases of psychological offenses (9.9%), seven were cases of sexual abuse (8.6%), five were cases of inadequate care (6.2%) and eight were cases related to violence/multiple offenses (9.9%).

The IAS advised that whenever a suspected case of domestic violence is reported, psychological counseling agents and social workers from the IAS and non-governmental organizations will hold meetings to define the nature of the cases.

This is in accordance with the guidelines for treatment of domestic violence procedures, and in line with professional and multidisciplinary judgment. IAS also stated that it will draw up welfare plans and provide adequate services to people in need, not according to the criminal classification of the acts in question.