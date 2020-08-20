Driver flees scene after colliding with motorbikes

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) has reported a motor accident where the responsible driver fled the scene. According to the PSP, the incident was reported at 1 a.m. on Tuesday when typhoon signal No. 8 had just been hoisted. A witness saw a private car pass by Avenida de Artur Tamagnini Barbosa, near Nam Wai Kwok, and then crash into five motorbikes that were parked on one side of the road. Each parking separator was completely destroyed and all five motorbikes were severely damaged. However, the driver responsible for the collision left the scene immediately. As of Tuesday, PSP officers were still trying to identify the person.

Restaurant worker accused of illegal side work

A non-local worker has been accused of illegal work after he was found delivering take-away food for his employer, a local restaurant. The Public Security Police Force (PSP) officers found the man on early morning of August 11 during a spot inspection. The suspect was riding his motorbike when he was intercepted. His blue-card states that he is a laborer at the restaurant where, more precisely, he runs errands. The police officers found a number of takeaway boxes on his motorbike and suspected that he was delivering food, which was believed to be incoherent with his registered job type. During police interrogation, the worker revealed that the manager of his restaurant had requested that he deliver the food to one location. The man’s statement was later confirmed by his employer.

Sexagenarian man caught for fund appropriation

A 61-year-old local man was apprehended by the Judiciary Police on suspicion of appropriating HKD200,000 from his younger brother to settle his own gambling debts. The police disclosed that the victim has been declared incapable of managing his assets by a Court of Law, because of his severe physical disabilities. He therefore has a guardian to manage his affairs. The suspect is his legal guardian. This April, two female friends of the victim suspected the money was transferred to the suspect’s personal account and reported it to the police. After questioning, the suspect confessed to the crime.