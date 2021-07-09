Driver leaving scratches on Mandarin’s House wall takes responsibility

The driver who caused visible scratches to the wall surrounding the Mandarin’s House, part of the World Heritage precinct, has agreed to pay for repairs to the wall.

According to the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), which manages the site, the repairs will cost MOP 14,000.

Last month, the Judiciary Police (PJ) were told by the IC that significant scratches of about 8 meters in length were left on the wall of the Mandarin’s House. Using surveillance camera footage, the PJ identified the cement mixer truck which caused the mark on June 22.

The police said that the cement outlet pipe of the truck was not properly retracted when the truck passed the street.

The incident turned from a minor traffic accident to a criminal offence when the driver did not stop the truck and call the Public Security Police Force, which is in charge of law enforcement for traffic-related matters.

Instead, he chose to leave the location and, attempting to avoid responsibility, did not turn himself in afterwards. The PJ then had to ask him to come to the station to explain the matter.

Although he admitted the incident to the police and promised to pay for the repairs, the PJ charged him with aggravated damage considering the facts. The suspect is surnamed Lao, aged 64 years, and is a local resident.

In response to the matter, Mok Ian Ian, president of the IC, said that the repair work has commenced. She noted that adding an extra layer of protective wall on the side of the existing wall is not feasible as it will further narrow the street, making the passage of traffic more difficult.

When asked whether traffic should be restricted at that location, Pinky Ng, supervisor-general of the Macao Cultural Heritage Reinventing Studies Association, told the Times that some flow control is required, but that it would be an extremely difficult task to implement.

The street is filled with residential buildings. She noted that the transportation needs of these residents must be considered. “The street is a main vein on that hill,” Ng explained.

She added that education about preservation is just as important in the discussion. AL