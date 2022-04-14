Drone Gala 2022 in May

The Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022 will dazzle the city in early May with a total of eight drone shows to take place at Nam Van Lake on four upcoming nights. The shows will be held during Labor Day Holidays (May 1 and 2) and the ensuing weekend (May 7 and 8), according to the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). The drone gala is themed as “Macau for All Seasons,” weaving together different elements such as festivals, events and unique architecture. In every show, a constellation of 880 drones is choreographed to present captivating 3D patterns, compared with the use of 300 drones last year. New outreach activities will unfold in tandem with the drone gala, with details to follow at a later date.

Low hotel rates offset TPI growth

The Tourist Price Index (TPI) for the first quarter of 2022 grew by 1.02% year-on-year to 116.96, on account of higher prices of local food products, fireworks and firecrackers. However, lower hotel room rates and reduced prices of handbags offset part of the increase, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). In comparison with the fourth quarter of 2021, TPI for the first quarter of 2022 dropped 1.77%. Price indices of Accommodation and Clothing & Footwear fell 18.96% and 4.74%, respectively, owing to lower hotel room rates and seasonal sales of winter clothing.

Red Market construction to commence in May

The reorganization and renovation works of Almirante Lacerda Municipal Market (Red Market) will be initiated in May, with a work period of about 657 days. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) said it has actively carried out pre-construction preparatory works, while a third-party has been commissioned to carry out the supervision of the construction quality and control of work duration and supervised the construction contractor’s implementation of the construction plan. The Red Market has been in use for more than 80 years.