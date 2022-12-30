Drug bureau implements limits of purchase on certain medications

A week after citywide complaints about the shortage of flu medications, the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau (ISAF) has limited the purchase of certain medicines.

The limits affect pain, fever and flu medications, mucolytics and cough medications and SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits.

Each person is limited to one box or bottle and 10 RAT kits for each purchase.

The limits are effective immediately.

In the past week, social media has carried many complaints about the difficulties of buying medicines for pain, fever, coughs and flu. Paracetamol and ibuprofen have been sold out repeatedly even after being restocked.

Although the Health Bureau has given each resident a blister pack of 10 fever pills in the anti-Covid-19 pack, many have found it insufficient for a protracted fever. The government has recommended that those with fevers lasting three days, even with medication, seek medical assistance.

To cope with the medication shortages, the ISAF has instructed local chemist shops to avoid stockpiling or profiteering. Meetings were also held to ensure a sufficient supply for the market, the ISAF added. AL