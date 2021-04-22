DSAL and MGM co-hosted job fair

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) recently teamed up with MGM Group to jointly organize a recruitment fair.

The event was intended to facilitate the job-seeking process for local residents to secure a position. All of the participants for the fair were referred by the DSAL and interviewed by MGM.

The fair presented a total of 12 vacancies across several departments at MGM Group, including positions in information technology, business development, internal auditing, accounting, public affairs departments, and others.

The DSAL has deployed authorities to monitor the recruitment process at the fair, ensuring the salary packages offered by the firm meet the market standard.

Some recent graduates who attended the fair yesterday expressed concerns about difficulties in securing jobs during the pandemic, with many of their job applications being made fruitlessly.

The fair was the lead-off recruitment event between the DSAL and MGM. The second session, with a presentation of 172 vacancies, will take place on April 27.

The DSAL will collaborate with two other leisure enterprises to host four additional fairs in the future. HT