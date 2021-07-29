DSAL considers offering protective clothing to more employees during extreme heat

Following the issue of the first orange hot weather alert this year from the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) on July 27, the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) is considering extending the protective clothing scheme to cover more industries to help protect workers against extreme heat.

Ever since DSAL launched the service in 2018, 176 enterprises have applied for protective clothing against extreme heat. Most of these companies are in the construction, cleaning, logistics, event and gardening industries.

Over 1,500 sets of protective jackets and hats were provided to the companies.

Considering the higher frequency of days of extreme heat, the authorities are considering an extension of the scheme to other job types involving working close to heat sources and other physically-demanding occupations.

The head of DSAL’s Hazard Inspection Department, Lei Seak Chio, reminds outdoor workers to pay more heed to the potential hazard of heatstroke.

The authorities have commenced inspections to ensure that local employees are provided with sufficient protection against the heat by their employers, Lei added.

He urged employers to arrange sufficient downtime for employees, and the firms are advised to set up shelters for staff to escape from the heat.

So far, DSAL has not found any breaches of these guidelines. The DSAL also delivered instructional pamphlets to organizations on the matter.

To avoid suffering from heatstroke, outdoor workers should wear thin, breathable clothes in light hues, and take enough water and electrolytes, he suggested.

On July 27, many sites in Macau registered remarkably high temperatures, reaching an average of 36 degrees Celsius. The ambient temperature at the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal event reached as high as 37.6 degrees Celsius.

The Taipa Grande’s weather station recorded 35.8 degrees Celsius: this year’s record high by a considerable margin.