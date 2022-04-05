DSAL in communication with Grand Emperor, SJM concerning casino closure

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) has already contacted the Grand Emperor Hotel and concessionaire SJM, regarding the closure of the casino.

Concerning casino workers, the concessionaire has a duty to undertake due diligence in favor of the company’s workers, the bureau announced in a statement.

DSAL said the bureau will hold information sessions on labor rights for affected workers in order to guarantee their legitimate rights and interests. The bureau will also organize employment seminars and provide employment support services to affected workers.

Emperor Entertainment Hotel Limited stated in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that in view of the gloomy outlook for the high-end gaming market, the casino at Grand Emperor Hotel will cease operations as they will not renew the service agreement with gaming concessionaire SJM, which expires June 26, citing the “difficult business environment.”

Lawmaker Ella Lei has already said that a significant number of people will be affected by announcement of the casino ceasing operations, and hopes that the company will take the initiative to assist staff by keeping them employed through arrangements at other casinos, and hopes that staff will be informed of such arrangements as soon as possible. LV