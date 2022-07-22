DSAL: No double standards in NAT services hiring process

Deputy director of the Labour Affair Bureau (DSAL), Chan Un Tong, has reiterated that the standards for recruiting nucleic acid test samplers are the same regardless of whether workers are sourced locally or from mainland China.

This comes after he was questioned by a resident in a TDM Macau Forum about the recruitment process for NAT employees, who questioned whether mainland China and Macau job-seekers were judged according to different criteria – including the need for different positions – and whether priority was given to job seekers from mainland China.

Chan stated that there had been a shortage of professionals available to assist in pandemic prevention efforts in Macau at the outbreak of the pandemic. Thus, the authorities hired samplers using an online platform to support the testing institutions.

“Although the authorities have provided 100 quotas to samplers who come from mainland China, they still have to go through the formalities of obtaining a certificate from the mainland, and no one has come to Macau so far,” said Chan.

Chan further explained that sampling is a high-risk job. So far, positions are open to those with the relevant medical qualifications obtained only through a bachelor’s degree in Macau. Moreover, all samplers from mainland China also need to undergo training before assisting with the pandemic prevention work.

Last week, DSAL job-matched 27 candidates with medical backgrounds to vacancies relating to NAT administration. Staff Reporter