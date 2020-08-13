DSAL performs 393 inspections at construction sites

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) carried out 393 spot inspections at construction sites between July 7 and 15.

According to a statement released by the DSAL, the bureau issued 146 recommendations to the sites, including safety improvements. It also gave four orders of suspension to four construction companies whose sites posed security risks.

In order to protect workers’ safety, the DSAL conducts regular site inspections and three special ones throughout the year.

With Macau in typhoon season, the bureau is urging the sites to adopt preventive measures, especially for scaffolding, elevators, windows and other facilities.

In April, the DSAL suspended construction at the site of the Galaxy Macau phase three after an accident killed three workers.

According to DSAL statistics, 17.1 out of every 1,000 workers sustained injuries on-duty in 2019.

That year, the department issued 16 fines to individuals responsible for 16 cases of work-related injury. JZ