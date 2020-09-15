DSAL receives over 600 applications for training program

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) received 624 applicants on the first day of the launch of the “Employment Oriented Training Program” as of 4 p.m. yesterday.

The program caters to unemployed people with specific circumstances and recent college graduates to help them find jobs. The bureau said it will launch courses every month with 800 slots, and would respond to market demand.

The first round of the program offers 10 courses and 23 classes to choose from, including construction, industry and commerce, catering, retail and security.

Courses for the roles of administrative assistant, barista and dessert courses are more popular among applicants.

The first round of the program will accept applications until September 18, and the courses will commence on October 12.

“The selection process is drawing lots first, then qualification review, then interview,” DSAL noted in a statement.

The scheme has different admission requirements according to the different content of the courses.

Interested parties are encouraged to check application requirements and registration documents for various courses on the bureau’s webpages.

In accordance with Administrative Regulation No. 33/2020, the DSAL launched the program for college graduates who are unemployed due to the termination of labor relations on or after January 1, 2019, or are participating in the employment-oriented training program with subsidies. LV