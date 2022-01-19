DSAL refers over 850 gaming practitioners to operators

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) referred 854 former junket employees to participate in job-matching interviews with the six gaming operators on Monday. Six job-matching sessions will be completed on January 25, the bureau said in a statement.

After coordinating with six gaming operators to organize the first round of meetings with junket employees in December last year, the second round of job-matching meetings was held on January 17 and co-organized with Wynn Macau. A total of 86 people were referred to the company for interviews for positions including roles as marketing business representatives, membership business representatives, telemarketers, reservation agents, and wait staff.

As of January 17, a total of 2,358 employees from the gaming industry have registered with the DSAL as job seekers, and 1,890 people have been contacted in the two rounds of matching sessions. Among those willing to attend, nearly 100 are currently employed as a result of the job-matching session.

Figures from DSAL show that a total of 802 complaints have been filed regarding the subsidiaries of junket operator Suncity, businesses which have ceased trading.

In addition to the subsidiaries, the bureau received 21 complaints from employees of “companies related to Suncity.”

The bureau pledged that it will hold more matching meetings shortly to provide further interview opportunities to match job seekers with prospective employers as soon as possible. LV