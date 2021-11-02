DSAL should thoroughly review TNR import data: Lei Wai Nong

The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, has called on the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) to improve procedures and “rigorously assess and approve requests for import and contract renewal of non-resident workers (TNRs).”

The call came in response to a report from the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) which uncovered an illegal scheme in which a company allegedly forged documentation and data used in an application for quotas for the employment of TNRs.

A statement from the office of Secretary Lei said that local government “does not tolerate offenders, and once the existence of illegal or irregular contracting is verified, a fine will be imposed and the authorization to contract under the law will be revoked.”

Furthermore, Lei’s office noted that, apart from the sanctions already mentioned, under existing laws offenders may face a ban on applying for new authorizations for a period of up to two years.

“In the case of criminal acts, such as false statements or false documents, the offender is also subject to the corresponding criminal liability,” the statement concluded.

Last Monday afternoon, the city’s corruption watchdog published a report claiming that a company which provides maintenance services for the Macau Frontier Post on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge had allegedly falsified information on local employees provided to the DSAL.

According to the CCAC, the same company also submitted false documents to the Financial Services Bureau and the Social Security Fund as part of the same operation.

It is also alleged that the employees whose records were falsified illegally received payments of MOP15,000 from the local government’s pandemic response support fund.