DSAL to hold career expo amid high unemployment rate

The Macau government is promoting measures to help local residents find employment due to the high unemployment rate.

Between January to March, the unemployment rate of local residents was 4.5%; in May-July 2022, it increased to 5.4%, which was the highest rate on record since 2008, according to the latest data disclosed by the government.

For this reason, the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) said it is continuing to cooperate with different industry institutes to provide more job opportunities to local residents.

The bureau will hold the “Youth Career Expo in 2022” on October 8 to 9 at The Venetian Macao.

The expo will platform approximately 70 different types of job with over 1,000 places reserved for youth. These jobs include positions within the hotel industry, marketing, finance, network technology, and design.

There are also career counseling services for youth to assist in writing CVs and providing job enquiry services. During the two days of the expo, lectures introducing the big-four industries will be included.

Also, DSAL will increase the thrice-monthly job-matching lectures to twice-weekly.

The industry job-matching sessions held in collaboration with Macao Federation of Trade Unions, starting in this month, will be increased to thrice-weekly instead of the twice-weekly as previously decided.

As at the end of August, a total of 38 job-matching sessions had been held, and were in relation to several different types of job.

As part of a plan to encourage employers to hire local unemployed residents during the pandemic, employers who maintained the original number of local employees within the period of June 1 to August 31 who then hired a local resident who had been unemployed for over 60 days is eligible to receive an allowance of MOP3,328 each month for six months (the total maximum allowance is MOP19,968). For example, an employer who hired two unemployed local residents may receive MOP6,656 each month, and so on. Staff reporter