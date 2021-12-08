DSAL to hold information session for potential caregivers

The Labor Affairs Bureau (DSAL) continues to monitor the evolution of the employment market to support the labor integration of residents. In response to the increased demand for caregivers in retirement homes and rehabilitation centers in Macau, DSAL will be hosting a session for the clarification of professional and business matching exclusively for caregivers. The aim of this session is to provide information about work in this area and create interview opportunities for residents interested in entering the sector. The session will be held at DSAL’s headquarters.

Residential property index in Taipa and Coloane slightly rises

The overall residential property price index for August to October decreased 0.1% over the previous period (July to September) to 269, information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has indicated. The index for Macau Peninsula fell by 0.3% to 269.7 while that of Taipa and Coloane rose by 0.5% to 266. The index for existing residential units decreased by 0.2% to 289.8. The index for those in the Macau Peninsula dropped by 0.3% to 282.1, while the same type of property in Taipa and Coloane increased by 0.2% to 320.9.