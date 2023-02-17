DSAL to hold three job matching sessions next week, 266 jobs on offer

In cooperation with the Macau Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM), the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) will organize three job-matching sessions for specific sectors next week (February 23 and 24), providing a total of 266 job vacancies, the DSAL reported.

Registration for these job-matching sessions opens today and will close at midday on February 22, or when all the time slots are filled.

On the morning of February 23, a job-matching session for supermarkets and the retail trade sector will be held, offering a total of 205 job posts, including trainee manager, store supervisor, cashier, supermarket operator, meat handler, e-commerce agent, and food service agent. In the afternoon of the same day, there will be a second session for the catering sector with 26 job offers available, including posts as catering services employee, public relations, waiter, cook and cook’s assistant.

In the afternoon of February 24, a session for the luxury retail sector will be held, offering a total of 35 jobs such as store employee, salesperson, and concierge.

Those interested may register for the sessions through the specific DSAL webpage (www.dsal.gov.mo/zh_tw/standard/indjobfair.html).

The three job-matching sessions will be held at FAOM’s headquarters, located at Rua da Ribeira do Patane, 2-6, Edifício das Associações dos Operários.

DSAL and FAOM will notify applicants of the sessions of the time slot for the interview by SMS.