DSAT app’s new interface shows real-time traffic conditions

The new interface of the Transport Bureau’s (DSAT) traffic app will display real-time traffic information, but users will need to activate location detection on their devices. DSAT has overhauled the app, Macao Smart Go, and added additional functions, including bus, taxi and walking information, as well as real-time congestion and parking data. The app is different to DSAT’s other public transport app, named DSAT. The app can detect a user’s location and provide recommended routes and modes of transport. It will also provide data on nearby parking locations.

Close contact of new case tests positive

The close contact of a recent Covid-19 case tested positive yesterday, health authorities have announced. The 22-year-old is related to the 21-year-old whose case was disclosed Monday and who had tested positive after his father suffered from a relapse. The new case tested negative twice Monday morning and afternoon. However, he tested positive yesterday. The government has assured that the most recent Covid cases will have no effect on upcoming events including the Grand Prix and the Macau Food Festival.