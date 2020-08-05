DSAT does not favor double tapping bus cards

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) is disinclined to accept the proposal of passengers “double tapping” bus cards, according to bureau director Lam Hin San.

Last month, lawmaker Agnes Lam wrote an interpellation to the government with questions related to bus services.

The lawmaker used Beijing, Shenzhen and Taipei as examples to recommend that the transport authority adopt the aforementioned payment model. A double tapping bus card model means that a bus passenger has to tap the card once when getting on the bus and another time when getting off.

According to Lam, double tapping could help the government to collect statistics on passengers’ travel routes and, in turn, would provide reference for the transport authority to make better bus arrangements.

DSAT head Lam Hin San neither assented to nor declined the lawmaker’s proposal. However, he indicated it was unlikely to be accepted.

Lam acknowledged that the bureau was listening to public opinion and would take its views into consideration along with the relevant proposals when drafting new bus contracts.

“Actually, the bureau has already been gradually installing passenger evaluation systems on buses to analyze the utilization of bus routes and stops,” said Lam.

As of today, the SAR government is paying approximately 100 million patacas to the bus companies annually. The concerned bus concessions expired at the end of last year and the contracts were extended for 14 months until the end of this year.

Previously, the Secretary for Transport and Public Works pledged to resolve the bus concession issue before August 15 this year. The lawmaker also brought up the topic in her interpellation, asking about, among other things, the government’s plans to establish a bus fare adjustment mechanism.

Currently, seniors, students and residents with special needs can apply to the contactless e-payment company, Macau Pass, for a registered card that will automatically apply discounts to their bus fares.

The DSAT head said that the government will consider public opinions when preparing for the new contract.