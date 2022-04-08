DSAT to achieve turning 50% traffic lights smart by year end

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) will finish upgrading 50% of local traffic lights to the smart system by the end of this year, Lam Chi Kim, department head for traffic planning and infrastructure of the bureau, recently disclosed. The city has a total of 126 sets of traffic lights. Currently, about 40 of them have been equipped with smart gadgets. Lam spoke highly about the smart traffic light system and referred to the system on Avenida do Coronel Mesquita as an exemplar. He said that since the installation of smart traffic lights, which optimally distribute crossing period for vehicles and pedestrians, vehicular movements have become about 23% smoother.

TDM records 6% increase in 2021 income

Public broadcaster TDM’s operating income in 2021 stood at MOP 96.11 million, an increase of around 6% on the previous year. Direct costs decreased by around MOP8.09 million, while personnel costs and other operating expenses fell by 5.72% to approximately MOP23.43 million. The operating subsidy granted by the government under the concession contract was MOP287.22 million, which is around 44.26 million less than the previous year. According to TDM Rádio, in 2021 there was an access rate of 71.3%, meaning that more than 420,000 residents watched the station’s programs, and more than 180,000 watched TDM’s broadcasts.

Additional local performances for Arts Festival

Additional performances will be offered for the local performances of the upcoming 32nd Macao Arts Festival (MAF) due to popular demand. There will now be a total of two performances for the show Carlos I May 8 and 9, at 7 p.m., one performance for the show The Vanished Figures May 15, at 8 p.m, as well as one performance for the show Grandma’s Treasure Box May 26, 8 p.m. Tickets for the additional performances will be on sale simultaneously through the Macau Ticketing Network outlets, telephone and online booking from 10 a.m. tomorrow; an early bird discount of 30% is available until Sunday.

New IPIM executive director assumes office



The new executive director of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) Vong Sin Man took office yesterday, the bureau has announced in a statement. Vong joined the government in 1989 and has served as the Chief of the Division of Promotion and Data Dissemination of the Statistics and Census Service, and technical advisor and advisor to the Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance. Since 2018, he has served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Monetary Authority of Macao. Vong will serve as an executive director of IPIM for one year starting from April 6.