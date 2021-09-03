DSAT: Use public transportation to travel to Qingmao

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) wants people to use public transportation to arrive at the new Qingmao Port, DSAT’s head of the Transport Management Division Ho Chan Tou announced yesterday afternoon during a presentation of the traffic arrangements and functions of the new port.

“As the new border post does not allow the border crossing of vehicles, we suggest citizens and tourists use public transportation to arrive at the port,” Ho said, adding that there are six bus stops located near the Qingmao Port “that can respond to the needs of citizens in the use of public transportation.”

According to Ho, the bus routes that pass through the area of the new border post cover basically all of Macau, including Cotai, Areia Preta, and Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro.

Taxis operations will be managed in a similar way to other border posts, with passengers to be dropped off on the ground level, and taxi drivers then driving through the port to the first floor to queue for passenger pick up.

The taxi waiting lane can accommodate a total of 22 regular taxis. Special taxis will be allowed to pick up and drop off passengers on the ground floor in a specially designated area.

This area will also be used by private vehicles to drop off and pick up passengers, but Ho warned that special limitations will be enforced to prevent people from parking for a long time in this area.

Vehicles can remain parked in the pick up and drop off area for a maximum of 10 minutes, with vehicles remaining in the area beyond this time fined for parking illegally.

The DSAT division head also noted that the area is well served by public car parks, including one located in the basement level of the Qiangmao Port itself, with five nearby parking facilities providing over 4,700 parking spaces.

Directly in front of the building will be a parking area for the exclusive use of private buses, such as those from travel agencies, so that passengers traveling in organized tour groups can be legally and easily picked up or dropped off.

Customs and PJ ready

to catch smugglers

Both the Customs Service and the Judiciary Police are said to be well-equipped and on alert at the new Qingmao Port to immediately tackle any illegal activity regarding the import or export of illegal items via the port, as well as drug trafficking activities.

The port is equipped with the latest technology for scanning both luggage and people, and can detect attempts to smuggle dangerous or unlawful items in or out of Macau.

A special post for the Health Bureau has also been established for general use — particularly to address the pandemic situation where temperatures, health codes, and nucleic acid tests validity can be verified.

The port is also equipped with an immediate isolation room which can be used if necessary.