DSEDJ deputy to replace Lou Pak Sang

Deputy director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) Kong Chi Meng is set to replace outgoing director Lou Pak Sang from February 1. The announcement in the Official Gazette yesterday follows Lou Pak Sang’s resignation after leading the department for a year. The Higher Education Bureau (DSES) was merged with the DSEJ and became the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) in February 2021. Prior to directing the amalgamated department, Lou had directed the former DSEJ since 2018, and served as deputy director from 2011 to 2018. Lou had worked in the bureau since 1997. Kong, the incoming director, has served in the bureau since 2007.

Beijing directs further reform of GBA

A joint statement from National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing yesterday advocates relaxing market access in Shenzhen, as part of efforts to further promote trade reform and liberalization in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The statement detailed special measures to facilitate market access. These propose the development and application of advanced technologies, as well as the finance and investment in sectors including medicine and health, education and culture, and transportation.