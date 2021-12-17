DSEDJ expects 5,300 new kindergarten enrollees in 2022

The Central Registration System for first-time kindergarten students for the academic year 2022-23 will be open from January 6 to 20. The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) aims to optimize the school enrolment process, easing parents’ uncertainty by allowing them to apply and get results before the start of the academic year.

Parents can apply either online using the Central Registration System or in person at DSEDJ counters across three locations, the DSEJ’s Kindergarten and Primary Education Division chief Ng Mei Kei said during the discussion of the system in a press conference yesterday.

The bureau expects that the number of students enrolling for the first time will exceed 5,300, however the number of vacancies at local kindergartens is sufficient to meet the demand.

The Central Registration System will not have a registration order, as the schools have no limit on the number of registrations or interviews.

The Central Registration System allows parents and guardians to apply to up to six different schools. To complete the applications, they must enter the child’s personal data as instructed and submit a passport style photograph.

Schools will then release the dates and times of the interviews, with DSEDJ noting that the process will receive special attention so that admission interview schedules do not clash with each other. The interviews will be held between February 26 and March 27.

On April 8, the schools will release their lists of admitted students concurrently. Parents have until April 10 to confirm their acceptance of the spot offered through the DSEJ website.

Schools will also release the list of the admitted students that were initially waitlisted on April 11. This will begin the process’s final stage, in which parents must confirm the student’s registration in person between April 12 and 14.

Enrolment for students to fill any remaining vacancies will open from April 19. This phase is also open to students who were not admitted in any of the schools they applied for or students who missed the initial registration period. In these cases, parents should approach the schools directly to complete the registration process. Staff reporter