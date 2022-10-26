DSEDJ increasing inspections of continuing education programs

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) said yesterday that the bureau has been increasing inspections of all those programs.

The statement was in response to a news release from the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) noting the discovery of another fraudulent scheme involving a continuing education program.

Recently, only two suspected violations were found, Luís Gomes, head of the Department of Non-Tertiary Education of DSEDJ, said during the press briefing following the plenary meeting of the Youth Committee yesterday morning.

“We will not ignore any illegal acts and we are always collaborating with the authorities and reinforcing inspections,” Gomes said, adding that “if we notice any illegality, we are going to exclude the institutions concerned from participating in this scheme [continuing education].”

Gomes also noted that since 2020 and until the present, the DSEDJ has conducted over 6,000 inspections (double the rate of the previous three years).

“Until now [and following the inspections done between 2020 and 2022] we only found two cases [in which the institutions] are suspected of violating the law, a figure that shows a significant reduction [when compared to 2017-2019 when a total of 55 suspected cases were found].” RM