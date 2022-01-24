DSEDJ says scholarship and grant recipients supported amid pandemic

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) has said that scholarship or grant recipients who were forced to remain in Macau due to border restrictions can apply for deferment of study.

The comment was made in a recent reply to a written inquiry by lawmaker Ron Lam back in November.

Lam highlighted the plight of a group of successful applicants who were stranded in Macau due to travel restrictions and no longer qualify for the scheme and must re-apply for the subsidy. Under the terms of the funding, successful applicants are obligated to repay the government if they do not immediately commence their education following the receipt of funding.

The DSEDJ director, Lou Pak Sang, said that the authority was aware of students who were required to stay in Macau due to travel restrictions and could not attend physical lectures at foreign universities.

“[Students] can apply for deferment of study, pursuant to the regulations governing scholarships and grants, and receive their funds when they return to school,” Lou explained. Therefore, “the relevant students will not be required to reapply for scholarships or grants due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

In the same inquiry, Lam also criticized the government for reducing the scale of the grants. The original scheme categorized the subsidy amounts by post-graduate study levels, however the new grants do not have a similar stipulation. They do, however, distinguish between course locations.

Lou responded that the monthly amount for scholarships or grants this academic year ranged between MOP4,230 and MOP7,668. He added that recipients have the option to apply for accommodation loans according to their needs, up to a cap of MOP2,350 per month. Travel loans are also available for applicants, capped at MOP6,500 for outbound and inbound. AL