DSEJ expects changes to college entry requirements

The Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) expects local universities to adjust college entrance requirements because of the impact on education from the novel coronavirus. Wong Kin Mou, head of the Department of Education Research and Resources at the DSEJ, believes that final year high school students may have lower grades for this year’s graduation exams compared to previous graduates. Macau universities will be adjusting their entry requirements based on students’ overall performance. Wong hopes students will not worry about their college entry exams. Meanwhile, the president of the Macau Workers’ Children High School said that the school has changed its curriculum due to Covid-19.

Monthly subsidies of 30,000 patacas given to elite athletes

The Macau SAR government has been giving 30,000 patacas per month to the city’s top athletes. The Sports Bureau told lawmaker Song Pek Kei that athletes who have enrolled in the city’s subsidy program for the training of elite athletes will receive up to 30,000 patacas per month. Currently, 112 local athletes are part of the program. The government classifies these athletes into three levels, separated into a total of 10 categories based on their ability, rewards and training hours. Since 2014, six retired athletes in Macau have been receiving the subsidy for retired top athletes pursuing continuing education. The local government is subsidizing their entire tuition and living costs for the period of their education.