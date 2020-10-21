DSEJ plans to establish licensing system for tuition centers, nurseries

Daycare facilities may soon require licenses issued by the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) in order to operate, Hon Wai, director of the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS), disclosed while responding to an enquiry from lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng.

In Macau, the IAS supervises the operation of nurseries and daycare centers, despite them being education facilities. That is why the enquiry was directed to the IAS.

Hon explained to the lawmaker that the DSEJ is working to amend laws governing the licensing and supervision practices applied to auxiliary education facilities. He explained that the DSEJ is currently gathering opinions from legal professionals and trying to present a bill for analysis.

There are 64 nurseries in Macau, of which 23 are privately owned.

According to Hon, last year the bureau conducted a total of 179 spot checks on nurseries, 84 of which were on privately owned facilities.

The bureau has also established a contact mechanism regarding safety or hazardous events. Its first phase has been launched, while the second phase will kick off next year, with a focus on privately owned facilities. AL