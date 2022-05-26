DSI adds new function to ‘Macao One Account’

Following the addition of the “My Photo” function, added to Macao One Account, starting from May 26, DSI will launch the SAR travel document application service on the mobile application. Resident Identity Card holders who are aged 18 or above can use the platform to lodge an application for the Macau SAR Passport, the Macau SAR Travel Permit and the Visit Permit for Residents of the Macau SAR to visit the Hong Kong SAR, either for themselves or on behalf of their underage children over 5 years old.

IAM extends wet market’s shuttle bus service

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has decided to extend the free shuttle bus service between the temporary Almirante Lacerda Municipal Market and the Horta e Costa district until the end of July. To facilitate the renovation of the Red Market, the stall operators have moved to the temporary Almirante Lacerda Municipal so they can continue trading. At this stage, in consideration of the number of passengers, the daily service hours and frequency of shuttle bus service have been increased following consultation with the traffic management authorities. The shuttle buses operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Musicians competition sees increase of registrants

The 40th Macao Young Musicians Competition, which celebrates both Chinese and Western music, has attracted the registration of more than 1,000 participants. Registration has increased 60% compared to previous years, according to the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC). The competition will be held from July 23 to August 7 at the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (Mong-Ha Campus) and at the Macao Science Center, while the “Special Prizes Competition” is provisionally scheduled for 28 August; the venue will be announced in due course.