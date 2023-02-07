DSI extends working hours over public’s greater need for services

The Identification Services Bureau (DSI) will increase application service time for identity card renewal and travel documents application to accommodate a large number of requests.

From Feb. 7 to Mar. 31, existing DSI offices will open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Sunday, providing continuous counter services seven days a week.

According to DSI, there are approximately 30,000 expired identity cards and 120,000 expired travel documents that need to be renewed.

Despite having coordinated and reallocated internal manpower, the daily application volume has increased by 30% and “it is difficult to cope with the significant increase in demand for applications in a short period of time.”

The application service hours of three DSI offices located at China Plaza in Avendia da Praia Grande, the Government Services Centre in Areia Preta and the Government Services Centre in Islands will be extended to 9 p.m. from the original service hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Extended service hours are only available for first-time or renewal applications for identity cards, travel documents and visit permits to Hong Kong by appointment.

On-site ticketing will not be provided, but citizens may still collect documents without an appointment during that time. Appointments for services in the extended time can be made via Macao One Account or the DSI website from today at 9 a.m. LV