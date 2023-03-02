DSOP concludes Barra LRT station

The construction of Barra LRT station was completed in February after being delayed for over a year, according to the official website of Public Works Bureau (DSOP). Barra LRT station, located near the Barra transportation hub, can extend LRT service from Taipa to the Macau peninsula. This construction project was awarded nearly MOP1.2 billion with a construction period of 1,238 days. According to the DSOP, weather and the pandemic are the reasons for the delay. The pandemic caused 74 days of delay from 2020 to mid-2022.

Permanent secretariat for FHH to be established in Macau

The permanent secretariat of the Western Pacific Regional Forum for the Harmonization of Herbal Medicines (FHH) will be established at the University of Macau (UM). The secretariat will assist the local government in promoting economic diversification by developing the Chinese medicine industry into a “signature industry of Macau,” according to a statement issued by UM. FHH was founded in March 2002 with seven countries and regions as its founding members, namely China, Hong Kong, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Vietnam.